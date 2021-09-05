Saints Cooling Trailer Moved by Hurricane Ida Wind Force [PHOTO]

How strong were the winds with Hurricane Ida? Well, a 6.5 ton trailer in Metairie was shifted 10-feet.

Photos show a huge cold trailer, which the New Orleans Saints use at training camp, shifted from its original location.

The wind during the hurricane was so strong that not even a 6.5 ton structure was safe.

The Saints relocated prior to Hurricane Ida making landfall and they are going to stay in the Dallas area for a few more weeks.

New Orleans was set to open their 2021-22 season in the Ceasr's Superdome, but because of the conditions in the city, the Saints will open their season in Jacksonville when they host the Green Bay Packers.

If there is a silver lining in all of this, power seems to have been restored to the Superdome and to other parts of the Central Business District.

Will this be enough to bring the Saints home earlier than planned? Well, we will have to wait and see in the days ahead.

Here's a recent photo from outside the Superdome in New Orleans and as you can see the power has been restored to this part of New Orleans.