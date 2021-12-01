If you've ever wondered who the hottest coach in the NFL is, there is now a scientific answer.

A user on Reddit did some extensive research into the attractiveness of head NFL coaches, even going as far as to poll over 300 women. He then ranked each coach on hotness by percentage. The results are... eye opening.

So, how did New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton do? Out of the 32 head coaches, he ranked number 25. Now that alone is surprising.

One fan on Twitter pointed out that Coach Payton probably isn't too concerned with this 'hotness poll'.

Andy Reid and Bill Belichick ranked higher than him. In fact, Bill ranked number 9!

Boston Globe

Green Bay Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur grabbed the crown for hottest coach. The 42-year-old has only been a coach since 2019. When compared to the other 31 coaches, the crown is rightfully his.

Sports Illustrated

Interesting note: these results are obviously biased on what each woman was attracted to. Bill Belichick being that high on the list echoes that sentiment, but I say this because in 4th to last place is Mike Zimmer of the Denver Broncos. The curator of this list pointed out this interesting fact about Zimmer...

What's that saying? Money talks.

Upon seeing this list, I knew a couple coaches that would be Top 10. Sean McVay of the LA Rams and Matt LaFleur of the Green Bay Packers. When I really dove into the list, I was flat out confused. The Top 10 makes zero sense to me, but I guess they have to go somewhere on the ranking?

Green Bay is already making shirts for LaFleur and this one was worn by QB Aaron Rodgers.

I guess beauty is in the eye of the beholder... or is it love is blind?