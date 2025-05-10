Saints QB Derek Carr Makes Shocking Announcement He is Retiring From NFL

In a shocking announcement, New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr has officially announced his retirement from the NFL after 11 seasons, a decision that caught Black & Gold fans and the football world off guard—though many Saints fans might feel more relieved than stunned.

The news broke Saturday morning through a report from NewOrleans.Football’s Nick Underhill, with the Saints confirming shortly after in an official statement.

According to the team, Carr’s decision came following a reevaluation of a shoulder injury that turned out to be far worse than initially understood.

Injury Revealed to Be Career-Altering

Carr had returned to light throwing activity in March when team doctors identified a lateral tear and “significant degenerative changes to his rotator cuff.” The damage would have required surgery, sidelining him for the entire 2025 season with “no guarantee” he would return to his prior level of performance.

There had been growing speculation about Carr’s health status during the offseason, especially as the Saints lacked clarity heading into the NFL Draft. The team ultimately selected Louisville QB Tyler Shough in the second round, joining a depth chart that includes Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener.

Saints Will Recoup Contract Funds

The Saints, who restructured Carr’s contract earlier this offseason, are expected to recoup a substantial portion of the money tied to the agreement.

Carr shared a heartfelt message in the team's statement:

“Upon reflection of prayer, and in discussion with Heather, I've decided to retire from the National Football League. For more than 11 years, we have been incredibly blessed, and we are forever grateful and humbled by this experience.”

He concluded by thanking teammates, coaches, and fans:

“Your unwavering support has meant the world to us.”

Saints Fans React with Mixed Emotions

While Carr's departure marks the end of a significant era, some Saints fans, who had grown increasingly frustrated with his inconsistency and lack of "connection" to the city, are likely seeing this as a potential turning point for the franchise.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and reaction from around the league.