Saints vs Bills Final Injury Report – Kamara, Davenport & Others OUT
In the midst of their first three-game losing streak since 2016, the New Orleans Saints (5-5) will host the Buffalo Bills (6-4) in primetime tomorrow night on Thanksgiving, coming off a short week of rest.
With plenty of focus on former Saints quarterback Drew Brees being honored, it's a must-win game for both New Orleans and Buffalo.
Expect Brees to say as much on the NBC broadcast when he calls the game from the broadcast booth.
Buffalo needs a win to slow down the doubts about them being a legitimate Super Bowl contender.
An early-season favorite to represent the AFC in Super Bowl 56, the Bills have lost two of the last three, a puzzling defeat to the lowly Jaguars, and a 41-15 home loss to the Indianapolis Colts Sunday.
If the Saints want to remain viable in the NFC playoff hunt, they must find a way to beat the Bills, who are a 6.0 point favorite at Caesars Sportsbook.
That line might move based on today's injury report.
The Saints will be without significant talent for players on the playing field tomorrow night.
All-Pro running back Alvin Kamara, All-Pro right tackle Ryan Ramczyk, and defensive end Marcus Davenport, who has been playing the best ball of his career as of late, are all officially OUT for the game against Buffalo.
In addition, running back Mark Ingram and All-Pro left tackle Terron Armstead are questionable.
Conversely, Buffalo doesn't list anyone as OUT and are extremely healthy by NFL standards for a Week 12 game on short rest.
Here's a look at the final injury report of the week for both teams.
LP - Limited Participant FP - Full Participant DNP - Did not practice/participate
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Monday
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Game Status
|RB
|Alvin Kamara
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|T
|Ryan Ramczyk
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|DE
|Marcus Davenport
|Shoulder
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|DE
|Tanoh Kpassagnon
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|RB
|Mark Ingram
|Knee
|LP
|DNP
|LP
|Questionable
|T
|Terron Armstead
|Knee/Shoulder
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|WR
|Ty Montgomery
|Hand
|LP
|FP
|FP
|QB
|Taysom Hill
|Foot
|FP
|FP
|FP
|QB
|Trevor Siemian
|Right Hand
|FP
|FP
|FP
BUFFALO BILLS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Monday
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Game Status
|WR
|Cole Beasley
|Ribs
|LP
|LP
|FP
|LB
|Tremaine Edmunds
|Hamstring
|FP
|FP
|FP
New Orleans (5-5) hosts Buffalo (6-4) this Thursday night at the Caesars Superdome. Kickoff is set for 7:20.
The entire broadcast, along with pregame, postgame, and "The Point After" call-in show can be heard locally on ESPN Lafayette, and 97.3 The Dawg.