Saints vs Bills Final Injury Report – Kamara, Davenport & Others OUT

In the midst of their first three-game losing streak since 2016, the New Orleans Saints (5-5) will host the Buffalo Bills (6-4) in primetime tomorrow night on Thanksgiving, coming off a short week of rest.

With plenty of focus on former Saints quarterback Drew Brees being honored, it's a must-win game for both New Orleans and Buffalo.

Expect Brees to say as much on the NBC broadcast when he calls the game from the broadcast booth.

Buffalo needs a win to slow down the doubts about them being a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

An early-season favorite to represent the AFC in Super Bowl 56, the Bills have lost two of the last three, a puzzling defeat to the lowly Jaguars, and a 41-15 home loss to the Indianapolis Colts Sunday.

If the Saints want to remain viable in the NFC playoff hunt, they must find a way to beat the Bills, who are a 6.0 point favorite at Caesars Sportsbook.

That line might move based on today's injury report.

The Saints will be without significant talent for players on the playing field tomorrow night.

All-Pro running back Alvin Kamara, All-Pro right tackle Ryan Ramczyk, and defensive end Marcus Davenport, who has been playing the best ball of his career as of late, are all officially OUT for the game against Buffalo.

In addition, running back Mark Ingram and All-Pro left tackle Terron Armstead are questionable.

Conversely, Buffalo doesn't list anyone as OUT and are extremely healthy by NFL standards for a Week 12 game on short rest.

Here's a look at the final injury report of the week for both teams.

LP - Limited Participant FP - Full Participant DNP - Did not practice/participate

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Position Name Injury Monday Tuesday Wednesday Game Status RB Alvin Kamara Knee DNP DNP DNP Out T Ryan Ramczyk Knee DNP DNP DNP Out DE Marcus Davenport Shoulder DNP DNP DNP Out DE Tanoh Kpassagnon Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out RB Mark Ingram Knee LP DNP LP Questionable T Terron Armstead Knee/Shoulder LP LP LP Questionable WR Ty Montgomery Hand LP FP FP QB Taysom Hill Foot FP FP FP QB Trevor Siemian Right Hand FP FP FP

BUFFALO BILLS

Position Name Injury Monday Tuesday Wednesday Game Status WR Cole Beasley Ribs LP LP FP LB Tremaine Edmunds Hamstring FP FP FP

New Orleans (5-5) hosts Buffalo (6-4) this Thursday night at the Caesars Superdome. Kickoff is set for 7:20.

The entire broadcast, along with pregame, postgame, and "The Point After" call-in show can be heard locally on ESPN Lafayette, and 97.3 The Dawg.

