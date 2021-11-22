Saints vs Bills Monday Injury Report – 11 Saints Listed

Coming off their third consecutive loss, the New Orleans Saints (5-5) have a quick turnaround this week, hosting the Buffalo Bills (6-4) in primetime on Thanksgiving.

With plenty of focus on former Saints quarterback Drew Brees being honored, the reality of the matchup is it's a must-win for both teams.

For the Saints, they desperately need to get off the schneid and remain in the NFC hunt for a playoff spot.

For the Bills, a team with Super Bowl aspirations, a win would help stop the doubts that are beginning to creep in regarding Buffalo's chances of reaching the Super Bowl.

An early-season favorite to represent the AFC in Super Bowl 56, the Bills have lost two of the last three, a puzzling defeat to the lowly Jaguars, and a 41-15 home loss to the Indianapolis Colts yesterday.

With the Patriots now atop the AFC East, Buffalo will attempt to regain their mojo.

Both teams will be dealing with the difficulties of a short work week, as New Orleans continues to deal with a plethora of significant injuries.

Today's injury report isn't based on actual practice, but an estimation of who would've been able to practice had either team done so.

It's mandated by the league, but teams playing on a Sunday, then turning around and playing on Thursday, do not practice on Monday.

Eleven players are listed for the Saints, including All-Pros Alvin Kamara, Terron Armstead, and Ryan Ramczyk, as well as quarterbacks Trevor Siemian and Taysom Hill.

Conversely, Buffalo only lists two players.

Here is the latest injury report for both clubs.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Position Name Injury Monday RB Alvin Kamara Knee DNP T Ryan Ramczyk Knee DNP TE Adam Trautman Knee DNP DE Marcus Davenport Shoulder DNP DE Tanoh Kpassagnon Ankle DNP T Landon Young Foot DNP RB Mark Ingram Knee LP T Terron Armstead Knee/Shoulder LP WR Ty Montgomery Hand LP QB Taysom Hill Foot FP QB Trevor Siemian Right Hand FP

BUFFALO BILLS

Position Name Injury Monday WR Cole Beasley Ribs LP LB Tremaine Edmunds Hamstring FP

New Orleans (5-5) hosts Buffalo (6-4) this Thursday night at the Caesars Superdome. Kickoff is set for 7:20.

The entire broadcast, along with pregame, postgame, and "The Point After" call-in show can be heard locally on ESPN Lafayette.

NFL Records Held By New Orleans Saints Players

Saints Franchise Leaders For Each Major Statistic

The 8 Kinds of People at Every Fantasy Football Draft

25 of Brad Kemp's Favorite Ragin' Cajun Sports Photographs