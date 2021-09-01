Saints/Packers Game to Be Played In Jacksonville

So much for Dallas.

The New Orleans Saints will play their season opener in Jacksonville, Florida, in TIAA Bank Stadium. The Saints are hosting the Green Bay Packers in that contest, which was moved from New Orleans because of Hurricane Ida's aftermath.

Amie Just of the New Orleans Advocate/Times-Picayune broke the story.

Intially, Saints head coach Sean Payton said the team was aiming to play its Week 1 contest at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. However, a concert already scheduled for opening weekend put a dent in those plans, forcing the Saints to find another temporary home field.

TIAA Bank Stadium is the home to the Jacksonville Jaguars. In addition to serving as the Jags' home facility, TIAA Bank Stadium hosts the annual Gator Bowl game and hosted Super XXXIX in 2005. Opened in 1995, TIAA Bank Stadium has a capacity of 67,184.

The Jaguars will be in Houston on Sunday to the Texas, allowing the Saints to use the stadium. The Saints/Packers game is scheduled to start at 3:25 p.m.

This is a developing story.

Every Saints Player Released in 2021 and the Cap Savings of Each One

Saints Key Free Agents Heading into the 2021 Off-Season