SAN FRANSISCO, Ca. (KPEL News) - Police bodycam footage showing a brutal attack on the husband of former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been made public, sparking renewed debate on the incident.

Earlier this week, a judge ordered the city to release the footage to the public, citing public interest.

That footage was released this morning.

WARNING: Graphic violence, language below.

In the video, you can see Paul Pelosi opening the door for police, holding on to a hammer that was in the hand of the suspect, David DePape. Police tell DePape to drop the hammer, to which he responds "No," and then gets the hammer away from Pelosi and attack him with it.

The initial attack was just outside of the camera's angle, but police soon rush in and apprehend DePape.

The surveillance footage from the break-in and the 911 call to police that night were also released today.

The surveillance footage confirms that DePape did break in, contrary to some initial reports that he was let in or just walked in. The 911 call also depicts a calm Pelosi trying to get in touch with Capitol police when he called San Fransisco police. He did say he didn't need anyone to come to his home, but it's clear the police sent someone anyway.

According to NBC affiliate KNTV in San Fransisco:

San Francisco Superior Court Judge Stephen M. Murphy ruled Wednesday there was no reason to keep the footage secret, especially after prosecutors played it in open court during a preliminary hearing last month, according to Thomas R. Burke, a San Francisco-based lawyer who represented news agencies in their attempt to access the evidence. Paul Pelosi, Nancy Pelosi's husband, was asleep at the couple's San Francisco home on Oct. 28 when someone broke in and beat him with a hammer. Prosecutors have charged 42-year-old David DePape in connection with the attack. DePape pleaded not guilty last month to six charges, including attempted murder. Police have said DePape told them there was “evil in Washington” and he wanted to harm Nancy Pelosi because she was second in line to the presidency. His case is pending.

According to Nancy Pelosi, her husband has "made some progress" but that it will still be "about at least three more months, I think, before he'll be back to normal."

