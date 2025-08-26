BATON ROUGE, LA (KPEL) — A Baton Rouge man was arrested after returning to a school campus he was banned from and inappropriately touching a staff member.

Get our free mobile app

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, Darius Moses, a former student, followed a Broadmoor High School teacher into her classroom.

She told investigators that when she passed through the school's weight room, she saw a man she didn't recognize, and he walked into her classroom and proceeded to grab her waist and touch her behind as she was preparing for her first class of the day.

Read More: Pregnant Teen Shot in Louisiana Road Rage Incident

Despite the teacher repeatedly telling him to stop, he told her he was "just trying to get to know" her, according to Louisiana First News.

After pushing away from Moses and telling him to leave her alone, she went to find a coach who identified Moses, who was still in the classroom when they returned, as a former volunteer coach. The other staff member then asked him to leave the campus immediately.

Previously, Moses was banned from the school for exposing himself to a female custodian, but charges were not pursued.

Moses was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Friday.

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.