Scott Police Looking for Man Who Allegedly Stole a U-Haul

Scott, LA (KPEL News) - Thieves are getting bolder by the day, and a police case in Scott, Louisiana, proves it. Chad Leger and his detectives are looking for a man they way stole a U-Haul from a local business.

As of the writing of this article, Scott Police are releasing minimal details as they attempt to identify the suspect.

The Scott Police Department release says the suspect took the U-Haul truck from a local business. The report says he drove it to and abandoned it at a motel in Lafayette. They were able to get surveillance footage from the motel's system and capture photos of the suspect. Each of those with different camera angles are included in this post.

Police talked to people who frequent the motel, and they were able to identify him only by his street names of "Predator" and "Filleon."

If you have any information at all, please contact the Scott Police Department at 337-233-3715. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS. You can remain anonymous and, if your tip leads to an arrest, it may be worth up to $1,000. As always, if you see something say something. You never know when something you saw, even if it's not anything you feel is significant, may help police crack a case.

