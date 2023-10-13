Scott, LA (KPEL News) - Two men are dead after a fire overnight in Scott, Louisiana. Scott Fire Chief Chad Sonnier says his department was dispatched to 440 Heide Circle in the Countryside Mobile Home Park at 12:30 Friday morning.

Several residents in the area called 911 to report the fire. The manufactured home was engulfed in flames when firefighters and three of their units arrived.

They found a man conscious in the yard, who was suffering from second and third degree burns over 50% of his body. He was able to let firefighters know that two other people were still inside the house. The man was then taken to a hospital for treatment.

They found one man in a bedroom and brought him outside, but they weren't able to revive him. They located the third man inside another bedroom. He did not survive.

Firefighters brought the fire under control quickly, but the home and everything in it are a total loss. The names of the two men who died and the severely injured victim are being withheld until officials can notify family members.

Firefighters from Duson, Carencro, and Lafayette assisted the Scott Fire Department. No firefighters were injured while they battled the blaze.

They were able to determine that the fire started accidentally, but they are investigating to figure out what exactly cause it.

This was the second fire in the Scott/Duson area to completely destroy a home. A family lost their house, car, and possessions in the fire on Stutes Road that happened Wednesday night. That family was able to get out of the home safely. Firefighters believe it started in the kitchen.