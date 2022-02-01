Sean Payton’s Tweet About Joe Burrow Has Louisiana Googling

There used to be a time when people could use words or phrases that I had never heard of before in polite conversation and I would just nod my head. I can't say I was nodding in agreement or disagreement, I was usually nodding in ignorance. But that was then and this is now and we have the Internet at our disposal at almost a moment's notice.

Last week we brought you the story of New Orleans Saints head football coach Sean Payton announcing his plans to step down as Saint's head coach. Some people have called it "retirement" while Payton himself, I don't think, has ever used the word.

Twitter via @Saints Twitter via @Saints loading...

Still, a football guy is going to be a football guy whether he is on the sidelines or not so it was not a big surprise that Coach Payton was one of the millions that tuned in to the AFC Championship Playoff game between Cincinnati and Kansas City. That game featured another Louisiana sports legend of sorts, Joe Burrow.

Cincinnati Bengals v Detroit Lions Nic Antaya/Getty Images loading...

Burrow has parlayed his success at LSU into quite a career in the Queen City of Cincinnati. Who knows where Burrow might have gone last year had he not been injured by a really crappy field in Washington DC. I blame the field because it's caused more acts of mayhem than an Allstate commercial.

You might enjoy this Fake FedEx commercial, I am pretty sure the Washington Football Team did not.

It was during the AFC Championship that Payton made this tweet about Joe Burrow.

Speaking from my comfortable position of ignorance, I had to ask, "what in the hell are you talking about coach?" Fortunately, the Internet had my back with a little more information on The Peaky Blinders.

Based on what I could find out about The Peaky Blinders they were a street gang based in Birmingham England. They were young men who grew up in harsh living conditions and derived power from crimes, racketeering, gambling, and basically kicking butt and taking names.

I am hoping that Coach Payton is referring to the "kicking butt and taking names" aspect of Joe Burrows performance and personality. I don't think Joe has a propensity to run an organized crime family.

Sammy Williams via Unsplash.com Sammy Williams via Unsplash.com loading...

Now, this could mean one of two things is going on. Maybe Sean Payton is simply saying that no matter what tools he is given, Joe Burrow finds a way to get the job done. Or, maybe Sean is just letting us know he has been binge-watching Netflix since he no longer has a job to go to.

I don't think Coach Payton will be sitting idle too long. Based on the rumors we have heard he could be anything from the next featured analysts on one of your favorite networks or he could be going to the English Premier League to coach soccer. No, wait, that's Ted Lasso, Payton's been watching and tweeting about him too.