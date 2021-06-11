Secretaries of State Make Wager on LSU/Tennessee Baseball

Okay, I know sports wagering is going to be a thing in Louisiana this fall but it appears as if Louisiana's Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin is jumping the gun. He and his counterpart from the great State of Tennesse, Tre Hargett have already made a wager well before sports wagering in the state has been finalized.

Okay, it's a friendly bet to highlight the love of college baseball in both Louisiana and Tennessee. LSU is scheduled to face the University of Tennessee in the Knoxville Super Regional of the NCAA Men's Baseball tournament this weekend.

Ardoin, Louisiana's Secretary of State and LSU Alumnus is putting links of world-famous Louisiana boudin on the line while Secretary Hargett, who is obviously close to the Volunteers' baseball program is wagering some delicious Nashville Hot Chicken.

Both men, and both baseball programs, have a lot to be confident about. The Tennessee Volunteers were the top baseball team in the Southeastern Conferences' Eastern Division. They enter the Super Regional as the Number 3 national seed.

The LSU Tigers, well it wasn't a typical LSU season but the Tigers have been good enough lately to find themselves in Knoxville for a chance to move on to the College World Series.

LSU might not have the edge on paper against Tennesse but when it comes to emotion, the Tigers have a lot to play for. Longtime LSU Head Baseball Coach Paul Mainieri has announced his retirement at the end of this season. The LSU team appears to really want Mainieri's career to end in Omaha with another national championship.

How to Watch the Games This Weekend

Tiger fans who can't make the trip to East Tennessee can catch the Super Regional action beginning Saturday night at 6 pm. ESPN 2 will have the coverage of that game. Sunday's game time has not been solidified at this time. It will either be at 11 am or 2 pm Central time. TV coverage will be on either ESPN 2 or ESPNU. Monday's "if necessary" game will either be at 3 pm or 6 pm Central time with coverage again slated for ESPN2 or ESPNU.

Let's just hope both teams play well and that Secretary Hargett includes some napkins so we will be able to clean our hands before we help him dry his tears.