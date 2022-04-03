Seinfeld Actress Estelle Harris Died At Age 93

According to Variety, Seinfeld and Toy Story actress Estelle Harris passed away Saturday night at age 93. Harris died of natural causes.

Estelle Harris was iconic in her role as Estelle Costanza the legendary George Costanza's mother. Actor Jason Alexander who played George tweeted about the loss of his TV mother stating how much she meant to him and a famous line from the show "Serenity now".

Jason Alexander On Estelle Harris' Death

Harris was also iconic for her roles in the Toy Story movies as Mrs. Potato Head and the Disney channel show Suite Life Of Zack And Cody as Muriel. Her voice and laugh brought happiness to many people through her many iconic roles.

Social Media Reacts To Estelle Harris' Death

Estelle Harris will live on forever through her work and will never be forgotten. Prayers to her family and loved ones.