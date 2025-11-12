HBO’s Welcome to Derry Meets Real Derry, Louisiana

DERRY, La. (KPEL-FM) - HBO’s new series Welcome to Derry has fans talking, but could the fictional town in the show have a connection to a real place in Louisiana? Derry, Louisiana, a small unincorporated community in Natchitoches Parish, shares a little more than just a name with Stephen King’s eerie story.

From its historic plantations to local legends, this real-life Derry has its own stories that feel straight out of what could be a Stephen King novel.

Have you ever been traveling north bound on I-49 and noticed the exit for Derry, Louisiana? Unless you're a fan of Stephen King's "It" you may have passed the sign numerous times without even noticing it.

However, if you are a fan of "It" and you routinely have nightmares of Pennywise, then you've most certainly noticed the town of Derry, Louisiana.

Derry, Louisiana is an unincorporated community in Natchitoches Parish, located along the Cane River. With a population of only 733, it's definitely a blink and you'll miss it town, not unlike the fictional Derry, Main featured in "It".

The town has a rich history, including historic Creole plantations like the well known Magnolia Plantation, built in the 19th century.

Real-Life Legends of Derry

Much like the fictional town, Derry, Louisiana, has its share of eerie tales. Locals report unexplained occurrences at the historic Magnolia Plantation, including ghost sightings, whispers near old slave cabins, and stories tied to Civil War-era events.

These stories give Derry, Louisiana a mysterious, almost cinematic feel that resonates with fans of suspense and horror, like HBO's Welcome to Derry.

Parallels to HBO’s Welcome to Derry

While HBO’s series draws on Stephen King’s fictional town, some of the thematic parallels between the two are interesting. Both settings feature small-town dynamics, hidden secrets, and a sense of history that helps to shape the present.

Fans exploring Louisiana’s Derry might recognize the layered history, from its plantations to its Creole culture, as a real-world echo of the HBO series’ dark, desperate tone.

For fans of Welcome to Derry, visiting or learning about the Louisiana counterpart is...well it's fun. It’s a reminder that sometimes truth can feel just as mysterious as fiction.

Read more about Derry, Louisiana over on wikipedia.com, and the mysterious Magnolia Plantation over on nps.gov.