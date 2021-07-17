Semi Truck Loses Control On I-20 Rams Into Bossier Mobile Homes

Many who drove down I-20 yesterday past Industrial Drive witnessed a crazy sight. A semi-truck plowed straight through Greg Tilley's Mobile Home's dealership and straight into a home. From the sight of the house, this one looks like one that was on track to be delivered any day now.

Robert Furlong

All I can think about is the phone call someone got telling them the home they thought was being delivered to them had a slight hiccup.

I spoke to a friend of mine who sells mobile homes and modular homes and he claims that many homes are taking as long as a year to be built and delivered. The thought of hearing that the home you were so excited about being railed by a semi-truck just stresses me out.

What caused the semi-truck to derail?

There was a police report and I tried to dig up some information but unfortunately, we don't have much information to go off of right now. What I did notice is there weren't any tire marks indicating that the driver of the semi-truck hit the brakes. Did they fall asleep? Did they not realize that they had slid off the road into a field? The worst part about all of this are the mobile homes that were damaged since they are in such short supply due to issues that started during the pandemic lockdown.

