ATCHAFALAYA BASIN, La. (KPEL News) - The National Weather Service is warning of the potential for hail along the I-10 corridor between Lafayette and Baton Rouge as some pockets of heavy rain seem capable of producing hail.

The weather radar as of 1 p.m. Monday afternoon showed the potential for hail along the Atchafalaya Basin, with storm systems moving out of the Gulf and slowly moving northwest.

If that particular system moves over I-10, that potential for hail could be catastrophic for cars driving along the usually-busy Basin Bridge.

The worst of that system, according to WeatherBug.com's Future Radar, shows the strongest storm cell moving over I-10 just after 2 p.m., and it could be hovering over the I-10 corridor for a while.

If you live in the area, the National Weather Service suggests the following.

When a SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING is issued, large hail may pelt you, your home, your pets, and your property. These warnings are issued when a severe thunderstorm is indicated by radar, or reported by a reliable source. You should move to a safe place immediately. If time permits, consider moving vehicles into sheltered areas (garages, carports, etc.) and provide shelter for pets. IF SEVERE WEATHER OCCURS IN YOUR AREA: remain in safe shelter until the storms have passed. Once it is safe to leave the shelter, report any severe weather, such as a tornado, or hail the size of dimes or larger, or wind damage such as snapped power lines, fallen trees or roof damage to your local National Weather Service or contact your local law enforcement agency and ask them to relay thcleare information to the National Weather Service.

If you have to drive along the I-10 corridor while this weather system is moving through, you may need to delay your trip or find an alternate route.

