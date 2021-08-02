The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office was called out to a shocking scene Sunday morning. At a home, they found a grandmother who had been stabbed to death and a woman who also had been stabbed, but she was still living.

Sheriff's officials reported on their Facebook page that they eventually arrested 28-year-old Aaron Morgan for stabbing his grandmother to death and stabbing his mother. His grandmother, Diane Gafford, died at the scene. Morgan's mother is recovering at a hospital in the area.

Sheriff's officials say after the stabbing, Morgan fled, and he showed up at the Highland Marketplace, where they say he shot at several people, and three people were hit with bullets. At that location, there is an Ochsner Urgent Care facility, so the injured were immediately given aid from the staff at Ochsner. All of them were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Sid Gautreaux says deputies then saw Morgan driving, and they attempted to stop him. Morgan ditched the car at the corner of Jefferson and Bluebonnet, and he took off on foot. While he was running away from the police, they say he fired at them, and at that point, they returned fire, striking Morgan. He was taken to the hospital, but he has non-life threatening injures. If you would like to see Gautreaux's press conference, you can click here.

Gautreaux says they are not releasing information yet about what might have motivated Morgan to kill his grandmother, stab his mother and then go out and shooting three other people.

Morgan is facing a charge of murder along with other charges for the stabbing incident with his mother and shooting three people. He won't face the charges until he is released from the hospital.