Lafayette Police Senior Corporal Bridgette Dugas says a man they were searching for in a stabbing death, turned himself in today.

Police officials arrested 27-year-old Troinathan Woods and booked him into jail on a charge of Second-Degree Murder.

They say he is their suspect in the stabbing death of 57-year-old Kennedy Mouton Sr that happened last Friday night. Mouton was stabbed to death in the 400 block of South Saint Antoine Street.