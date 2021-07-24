Two Dead in Separate Lafayette Homicides

Lafayette police are investigating two homicides on the Northside within three hours of each other.

The suspect in one of those cases is already in custody.

A 17-year-old is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with a deadly Saturday morning shooting and an ensuing car chase.

Lafayette police say it happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of the Northeast Evangeline Thruway. That’s just south of Interstate 10.

Police say when they arrived at the scene, they found the victim sitting in the driver’s seat of a car suffering from multiple bullet wounds. Police say he was driving when he was shot. First responders took the victim to the hospital where he later died. The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of his family.

Police say they arrested the 17-year-old suspect after he led them on a pursuit. No word if anyone was hurt in that chase.

The 17-year-old is facing charges of second-degree murder, flight from an officer, hit-and-run, and possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

The other homicide happened a little more than two hours earlier.

According to police, Kennedy Mouton, Sr., 57, was stabbed to death on South St. Antoine Street between Simcoe and Cameron Streets. Officers pronounced Mouton dead at the scene.

Police say they don’t have any suspects in Mouton’s death.

Both cases remain under investigation. Call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS if you have information.