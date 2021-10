The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Saturday, October 23, 2021:

Name: Beaugh M Demette

Age: 41

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 22, 2021 6:30 am

Charge: Man/Dist/Pos Of A Sch.I; Marij , Warrant/Bench Warrant , Parole (Free Text) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 100 Blk Maxie Duhon ,Youngsville,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON WARRANT AND DRUGS WERE FOUND

Property: SKULL KNOB , , BLACK SHIRT , BLUE SHORTS , WHITE BOXERS ,

Associate(s): KRISTI TRAHAN,

Incident Number(s): 21-0012998,21-0359422,

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Name: Bernice Lilly

Age: 43

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 22, 2021 11:15 am

Charge: Municipal Purposes (Free Text) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY MARSHAL

Address: Blk ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SENTENCED

Property: GREEN SHIRT , BLACK PANTS , WHITE SOCK , BLACK SHOES , RED , BROWN , CRACKED , TAMPONS 7 , , CARMEX

, EAR BUDS , GREY ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0013004,

Handcuffs (KPEL)

Name: Christin Buchta

Age: 55

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 22, 2021 11:44 am

Charge: Know/Int Pos Sch.Ii Unless Rx , Municipal Purposes (Free Text) , Illegal Carrying Of Weapon Pen ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY MARSHAL

Address: 200 Blk Sundown DRV,Broussard,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS SENTENCED AND ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: BLACK SHOES , BLUE JEANS , ORANGE SHIRT , WHITE SOCKS , BLACK CRACKED ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 20-0285794,21-0013005,

photo from Digital Vision via ThinkStock

Name: Christopher Mcknight

Age: 40

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 22, 2021 11:55 am

Charge: Municipal Purposes (Free Text) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk Mimosa ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON RESCISSION ORDER

Property: RED SHIRT , GREY SANDALS , , BLACK CRACKED , BLACK , ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0021920,

Thinkstock

Name: Daniel Ford

Age: 33

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 22, 2021 11:10 am

Charge: Fugitive , Municipal Purposes (Free Text) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY MARSHAL

Address: 400 Blk Calhoun STR,New Iberia,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON JAIL SHEET FROM CITY COURT

Property: , BLACK TIE , BLACK SHIRT , BLUE PANTS , BLACK SOCKS , GREY SHOES , GREY BOXERS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0013003,

Staff photo

Name: Jerami Segura

Age: 32

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 22, 2021 10:21 am

Charge: Probation (Free Text) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 4600 Blk Waguespack ROA,New Iberia,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: BLUE JEANS , BLACK SHIRT , WHITE SHOES , WHITE SOCKS , BLACK , , TOOTH PASTE , TOOTH BRUSH , CLEAR

BOWL , BOOK ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0013002,

ThinkStock

Name: Joshua Gary

Age: 34

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 22, 2021 2:52 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Child Endangerm ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 100 Blk Normandy ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A ALTERCATION

Property: RED PHONE , BLUE PHONE , BLACK , GREEN SHORTS , WHITE SHIRT , WHITE SLIDES ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0361644,

Felipe Caparr?s Cruz, ThinkStock Images

Name: Kristi R Trahan

Age: 36

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 22, 2021 6:30 am

Charge: Prohibited Acts , Man/Dist/Pos. Sch I; Marijuana , Operating A Vehicle Under Susp , Improper Lane

Change - Light/ ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 100 Blk Crystal LN,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER AN INVESTIGATION AND DRUGS WERE FOUND

Property: SANDALS , WHITE SHIRT , BLACK SHORTS , 2 BLACL CRACKED , GREY , NOSE RING , POINY TAIL , MULTI

COLORED , , NIPPLE RINGS GREY 2 ,

Associate(s): BEAUGH DEMETTE,

Incident Number(s): 21-0129999,21-0359422,

Photo courtesy of niu-niu-5HzOtV-FSlw-unsplash

Name: Ronald M Bailey

Age: 33

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 22, 2021 10:21 am

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant , Domestic Abuse Battery Misd ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 1600 Blk N Riveroaks ,Abbeville,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON A ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: BROWN , CARD , BLACK , GREY , CHARGER , BLUE JEANS , WHITE SOCKS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0013001,19-0325149,

Photo by John Moore/Getty Images

Name: Victor D Guillory

Age: 62

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 22, 2021 8:30 am

Charge: Simple Criminal Damage To Prop , Violation Of Protective Orders , Cyberstalking Charge ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY MARSHAL

Address: 100 Blk River Briar ROA,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON A ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: , GREY , GREY SOCKS , GREY SHOES , WHITE SHIRT , WHITE SHORTS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0340540,21-0033173,

Why Louisiana Has The Second Worst School System

Louisiana Flunked Out Again; We Have the 2nd Worst School System

Acadiana: Do We Really Know How to Prevent Fire Deaths?

Technology Helping To Reduce St. Landry Sheriff’s Response Times

Facts About Impaired Driving

Teach Yourself Tips to Prevent Tragedy Involving Kids & Car

How We Can Help Stop the Tragedy of Domestic Violence in Acadiana

Louisiana: Something Great to Talk About

Ten Tips To Reach Your Goals

Flowers That You See In Winter In Louisiana

Simple Halloween Costumes in the '70s

Thanksgiving Safety Tips From State Fire Marshal

Things about Christmas That We All Love

Favorite Christmas Songs Of Townsquare DJ's