Lafayette Sheriff’s Daily Booking Report; Who Was Arrested?

Photo courtesy of damir-spanic-_wamAZ6V0A4-unsplash

The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center or Sunday, October 24, 2021:

Name: Alex  Sam
Age: 25
Arrest Date & Time: Oct 23, 2021 6:57 pm
Charge: Operating Veh. With Suspended , Interfer W/Law Police Invest , Headlamps For Motor Vehicles A ,
Resist Officer With Force/Viol , Battery Of A Police Officer Ch , Flight From An Officer;  Aggra ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: 400 Blk  Ena STR,Lafayette,La,
Cause for Arrest:  SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A TRAFFIC STOP
Property:  WHITE SHIRT , BLACK BOXERS , WHITE SHOES , WHITE SOCKS , YELLOW LIGHTER , YELLOW BRACELET , BLUE
PANTS ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s):  21-0362820,

Photo courtesy of karsten-winegeart-urbseZKkXLY-unsplash

Name: Michael  Dunn
Age: 40
Arrest Date & Time: Oct 23, 2021 1:48 am
Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd ,
Arresting Agency: YOUNGSVILLE PD
Address: 2500 Blk  Sun Spot LAN,Pearland,Tx,
Cause for Arrest:  SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER A DISTURBANCE
Property:  BLUE SHIRT , GREY SHORTS , BLK SHOES , YELLOW RING , BROWN ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s):  21-0362211,

Facts About Impaired Driving

How We Can Help Stop the Tragedy of Domestic Violence in Acadiana

Acadiana: Do We Really Know How to Prevent Fire Deaths?

Acadiana's Secret Ingredients to Splendid Gumbo

Technology-Free Entertainment for Acadiana Kids

Fantastic Places My Parents Shopped, But Are Gone Now

Politics Can Be Disheartening, But Pets Are Pure Love

Louisiana Flunked Out Again; We Have the 2nd Worst School System

Ten Tips To Reach Your Goals

Flowers That You See In Winter In Louisiana

Christmas Blunders That Happen To Everyone

Favorite Christmas Songs Of Townsquare DJ's

Things about Christmas That We All Love

Filed Under: arrests. lafayette parish sheriff's office
Categories: Local News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top