Lafayette Sheriff’s Daily Booking Report; Who Was Arrested?
The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center or Sunday, October 24, 2021:
Name: Alex Sam
Age: 25
Arrest Date & Time: Oct 23, 2021 6:57 pm
Charge: Operating Veh. With Suspended , Interfer W/Law Police Invest , Headlamps For Motor Vehicles A ,
Resist Officer With Force/Viol , Battery Of A Police Officer Ch , Flight From An Officer; Aggra ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: 400 Blk Ena STR,Lafayette,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A TRAFFIC STOP
Property: WHITE SHIRT , BLACK BOXERS , WHITE SHOES , WHITE SOCKS , YELLOW LIGHTER , YELLOW BRACELET , BLUE
PANTS ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0362820,
Name: Michael Dunn
Age: 40
Arrest Date & Time: Oct 23, 2021 1:48 am
Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd ,
Arresting Agency: YOUNGSVILLE PD
Address: 2500 Blk Sun Spot LAN,Pearland,Tx,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER A DISTURBANCE
Property: BLUE SHIRT , GREY SHORTS , BLK SHOES , YELLOW RING , BROWN ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0362211,