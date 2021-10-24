Lafayette Sheriff’s Daily Booking Report; Who Was Arrested?

The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center or Sunday, October 24, 2021:

Name: Alex Sam

Age: 25

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 23, 2021 6:57 pm

Charge: Operating Veh. With Suspended , Interfer W/Law Police Invest , Headlamps For Motor Vehicles A ,

Resist Officer With Force/Viol , Battery Of A Police Officer Ch , Flight From An Officer; Aggra ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 400 Blk Ena STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A TRAFFIC STOP

Property: WHITE SHIRT , BLACK BOXERS , WHITE SHOES , WHITE SOCKS , YELLOW LIGHTER , YELLOW BRACELET , BLUE

PANTS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0362820,

Name: Michael Dunn

Age: 40

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 23, 2021 1:48 am

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd ,

Arresting Agency: YOUNGSVILLE PD

Address: 2500 Blk Sun Spot LAN,Pearland,Tx,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER A DISTURBANCE

Property: BLUE SHIRT , GREY SHORTS , BLK SHOES , YELLOW RING , BROWN ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0362211,

