Lafayette Sheriff’s Office Report; Who Was Arrested?

The following is the list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Friday, October 22, 2021:

Name: Alli N Richard

Age: 20

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 21, 2021 8:30 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Child Endangerm ,

Arresting Agency: CARENCRO PD

Address: 100 Blk Paragas Confedre ,Carencro,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION

Property: BLUE SHIRT , GREEN LEGGINGS , WHITE SOCKS , BLUE BRA , , GREEN , 2 HAIR TIES ,

Associate(s): CHANCE ARCENEAUX,

Incident Number(s): 21-0360844,

Name: Bailey P Richard

Age: 26

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 21, 2021 5:40 pm

Charge: Aggravated Burglary/Burglary , Aggravated Burglary/Burglary , Aggravated Burglary/Burglary ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk Palauche DRV,Carencro,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON AN ACTIVE WARRANT

Property:

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0252860,

Name: Chance Arceneaux

Age: 22

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 21, 2021 8:30 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Child Endangerm ,

Arresting Agency: CARENCRO PD

Address: 400 Blk Summerfest DRV,Carencro,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION

Property: PLAID SHIRT , PLAID PANTS , BRN BOOTS , BLUE , BRN , , MASTERCARD ,

Associate(s): ALLI RICHARD,

Incident Number(s): 21-0360844,

Name: Curry J Johnnie

Age: 35

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 21, 2021 10:37 pm

Charge: Simple Assault Charge/Penalty: , Viol Of Protective Orders ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 200 Blk Pecan Orchid ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER DISOBEYING COURT ORDERS

Property: BLACK PANTS , GRAY SHOES , WHITE SHIRT , BLACK , YELLOW , WHITE WAVE CAP ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0360890,

Name: Jackson P Miley

Age: 20

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 21, 2021 4:23 pm

Charge: Felony Carnal Knowledge Of A J ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 1400 Blk N Bertrand DRV,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: WHITE SHIRT , BLACK BOXERS , BLACK SHORTS , BLACK SLIPPERS , YELLOW , YELLOW , GREEN , WHITE ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0359323,

Name: Keon A Broussard

Age: 31

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 21, 2021 12:06 pm

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant , Violation Of Protective Orders ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 600 Blk Orchid DRV,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: WHITE SHIRT , BLACK BOXERS , GREEN SHORTS , WHITE SLIDES , BLACK SOCKS , BROWN , LA , CARDS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012989,21-0200824,21-0351133,

Name: Laura E Bruno

Age: 35

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 21, 2021 1:08 am

Charge: Domestic Abuse Child Endangerm , Warrant/Bench Warrant , Taking Contraband To/From Pena ,

Arresting Agency: SCOTT PD

Address: 2100 Blk Amb Cafferey L18 ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: 2 , 2 WHITE RINGS , , , WHITE SOCKS , WHITE SHOES , RED SHIRT , 2 BRAS , GREY LEGGINGS , MISC

CARDS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012984,21-0231921,21-0359736,

Name: Robert A Domingue

Age: 48

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 21, 2021 4:42 pm

Charge: Simple Burglary ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: Blk ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER TAKING ITEMS THAT DID NOT BELONG TO HIM

Property: PURPLE SHIRT , GRAY SHORTS , GRAY SHOES , PURPLE HAT , 1 BLACK , BLACK SUNGLASSES ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0360341,21-0319496,

Name: Robert B Simmons

Age: 34

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 21, 2021 1:34 pm

Charge: Prohibited Acts , Schedule Ii, Penalties , Warrant/Bench Warrant , Prohibited Acts - Schedule Iv; ,

Allen Parish ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk Waterford DRV,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: OFFENDER ARRESTED ON WARRANTS

Property: BLUE/GREY SHIRT , BLACK SHIRT , BLUE PANTS , BLACK BOXERS , BLACK SOCKS , BLACK SHOES , BLACK BELT ,

GREY HAT , GREY FLASHLIGHT , SILVER , GREY NOT CRACKED , LOUISIANA , MISC CARDS , BROWN , ,

Associate(s): VERNA PERRO,

Incident Number(s): 19-0399302,19-0339302,21-0012990,

Name: Tony Boutte

Age: 41

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 21, 2021 10:58 am

Charge: Man/Dist/Pos. Sch I; Marijuana , View Outward Or Inward Through , Flight From An Officer; Aggra ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: Blk ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON A ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: ORANGE , WHITE JACKET , GREEN SHIRT , BLUE PANTS , WHITE PANTS , WHITE SOCKS , WHITE SHIRT , YELLOW

, BLACK , BROWN , WHITE CARD ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0287289,

Name: Waltdell L Davis

Age: 31

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 21, 2021 5:55 pm

Charge: Aggravated Assault With A Fire ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 600 Blk Brothers Road ,Scott,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER MAKING THREATS WITH A DEADLY WEAPON

Property: WHITE SHIRT , JEAN SHORTS , BLACK SHOES , 1 CLEAR , 1 WHITE ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0360745,

