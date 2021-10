Lafayette Sheriff’s Daily Booking Report; Who Was Arrested?

The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Monday, October 25, 2021:

Name: Briandrika J Jasman

Age: 33

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 24, 2021 11:13 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd , Fugitive ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 300 Blk Hogan DRV,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION WITH HER ROOMMATE

Property: YELLOW MOUTH PIECE , BLACK CELLULAR PHONE , BLACK SHIRT , BLACK BRA , BLACK SLIPPERS , BLACK SHORTS

, GREEN BOXERS , GREY EARRING WITH CLEAR STONE , MULTI COLOR KEY CHAIN ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0363732,21-0013015,

Photo courtesy of karsten-winegeart-urbseZKkXLY-unsplash

Name: Bryan J Buchanan

Age: 57

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 24, 2021 2:45 pm

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant , Batty Of Date Partner ,

Arresting Agency: DUSON PD

Address: Blk ,Carencro,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO A DISTURBANCE.

Property: BROWN , BROWN , BLACK , BLUE EAR PHONES , CRACKED BLUE , BLACK , 16 IN GREEN BOX , 2 , 2 SETS , BLUE

SHIRT , BLUE JEAN SHORTS , RED SHORTS , GRAY BOXERS , BLACK SOCKS , WHITE SHOES ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0013013,21-0363403,

Photo courtesy of grant-durr-PPWXd6bvRoM-unsplash

Name: John A Felix

Age: 41

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 24, 2021 6:00 am

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant , Domestic Abuse Battery Misd , Unaut Use Of A Motor Vehicle , Illegal

Possession Of Stolen T ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: Blk ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO AN ALTERCATION.

Property: TITLE , SILVER , YELLOW , WHITE , , BLACK , BLACK SOCKS , BLACK PANTS , BLACK BOXERS , BLUE SLIDES

,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0247027,21-0363131,21-0013012,21-0256000,

Photo courtesy of tim-photoguy-njg0l0yLaRQ-unsplash (1)

Name: Ryan E Adlam

Age: 37

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 24, 2021 8:11 pm

Charge: Know/Int Pos Sch.Ii Unless Rx , Prohibited Acts , Driver Must Be Licensed , Fail To Carry

Registration , Domestic Abuse Aggravated Batt ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 400 Blk St. John St. ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED FOR A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION WITH HIS SIGNIFICANT OTHER

Property: 3 BLACK CARDS , 1 WHITE CARD , 1 BLUE CARD , LA ID , BLACK WALLET , BLACK HAIR TIE , GREEN CHAIN W/1

KEY , 1 BLACK PHONE W/ CLEAR CASE , 2 BLACK SOCKS , BLUE SHOES , BLUE JEANS , GREY SHIRT , 1 GREY

EARRING ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0363610,21-0256703,

Photo courtesy of damir-spanic-_wamAZ6V0A4-unsplash

Name: Shunterrica Washington

Age: 24

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 24, 2021 12:27 am

Charge: Aggravated Second Degree Batte ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 600 Blk Madison STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION

Property: CRACKED BLACK PHONE , BLACK HAIR PIECE , GREEN OPEN CIGARETTE PACK , GREY BOW , RED LIGHTER , BLUE

LIGHTER , BLACK CARD , WHITE NAIL POLISH , 3 BLACK HAIR PINS , MULTI COLORED SHOES , MULTI COLORED

SOXS , GREY PANTS , WHITE BRA , GRAY SHIRT , GRAY UNDERWEAR , CRACKED BLACK PHONE , BLACK HAIR PIECE

, GREEN OPEN CIGARETE PACK , GREY BOW , RED LIGHTER , BLUE LIGHTER , BLACK CARD , WHITE NAIL POLISH

, 3 BLACK HAIR PINS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0363004,

Photo courtesy of chuttersnap-fxHqC_unJ-g-unsplash

Name: Vincent Danner

Age: 42

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 24, 2021 2:44 am

Charge: Aggravated Assault With A Fire ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 700 Blk Robert E Lee RD,Greenville,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER AN ALTERCATION WITH WEAPONS

Property: WHITE SOCKS , BLUE JEANS , BLK BOXERS , BROWN SHOES , BLK , 1 GREY , GREY/PURPLE CASE ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0363078,

Technology Helping To Reduce St. Landry Sheriff’s Response Times

How Long Does Produce Last

Things That Remind Us Of Summer

Heatstroke Is Still Of Concern For Kids & Cars

Sounds Of Summer I Love

Things That You End Up With In Your Home

Why Louisiana Has The Second Worst School System

Louisiana Has 8th Most Underprivileged Children

Simple Halloween Costumes in the '70s

Tips On Fending Off Mosquitoes

Thanksgiving Safety Tips From State Fire Marshal

Things about Christmas That We All Love

Favorite Christmas Songs Of Townsquare DJ's