Lafayette Sheriff’s Office Daily Booking Report; Who Was Arrested?
The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Thursday, October 14, 2021:
Name: Edward Fletcher
Age: 58
Arrest Date & Time: Oct 13, 2021 1:29 pm
Charge: First Degree Rape ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC
Address: 200 Blk Sixth STR,Lafayette,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS.
Property: WHITE SHIRT , GREY SHORTS , GREY SOCKS , WHITE SHOES , , LA , COMB , GREY , GREEN RUBBER , BLACK ,
BLACK ,
Associate(s): NICHOLAS PREJEAN,
Incident Number(s): 21-0269389,
Name: James K Ryan
Age: 53
Arrest Date & Time: Oct 13, 2021 8:50 am
Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd , Domestic Abuse Battery , Pos/Firearm/Pax Con Dom Violen ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: Blk ,Lafayette ,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER ALTERCATION AND WARRANT WAS FOUND
Property: , BLACK , , CARDS , BLACK CRACKED , WHITE SHIRT , BROWN PANTS , BLCK SHOES , ORANGE BOXERS ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0351068,21-0157177,
Name: Joseph F Livings Jr
Age: 45
Arrest Date & Time: Oct 13, 2021 7:48 pm
Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd , Warrant/Bench Warrant , Illegal Use Of Weapons/Dangero ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: Blk ,Lafayette,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A DISTURBANCE WITH WEAPONS.
Property: WHITE SHIRT , GREY SHIRT , BLUE SHORTS , BROWN , BLACK / BLUE SHOES , BLACK , BLUE , WHITE SOCKS ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0351878,21-0012918,
Name: Michael J Trahan
Age: 48
Arrest Date & Time: Oct 13, 2021 4:52 am
Charge: Prohibited Acts , Resisting An Officer , Schedule Ii, Penalties , Sale, Distribution, Or Possess ,
Illegal Possession Of Stolen T , St. Martin Parish , Possession Of Marijuana ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC
Address: Blk ,Scott ,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER A TRAFFIC STOP WAS CONDUCTED.
Property: GREY SHIRT , BLUE SHIRT , GREY SHORTS , BLK SANDALS , GREY BOXERS , BLK TAPE ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0012915,21-0350820,