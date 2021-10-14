Lafayette Sheriff’s Office Daily Booking Report; Who Was Arrested?

The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Thursday, October 14, 2021:

Name: Edward Fletcher

Age: 58

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 13, 2021 1:29 pm

Charge: First Degree Rape ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 200 Blk Sixth STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS.

Property: WHITE SHIRT , GREY SHORTS , GREY SOCKS , WHITE SHOES , , LA , COMB , GREY , GREEN RUBBER , BLACK ,

BLACK ,

Associate(s): NICHOLAS PREJEAN,

Incident Number(s): 21-0269389,

KPEL

Name: James K Ryan

Age: 53

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 13, 2021 8:50 am

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd , Domestic Abuse Battery , Pos/Firearm/Pax Con Dom Violen ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: Blk ,Lafayette ,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER ALTERCATION AND WARRANT WAS FOUND

Property: , BLACK , , CARDS , BLACK CRACKED , WHITE SHIRT , BROWN PANTS , BLCK SHOES , ORANGE BOXERS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0351068,21-0157177,

Gustavo Caballero

Name: Joseph F Livings Jr

Age: 45

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 13, 2021 7:48 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd , Warrant/Bench Warrant , Illegal Use Of Weapons/Dangero ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: Blk ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A DISTURBANCE WITH WEAPONS.

Property: WHITE SHIRT , GREY SHIRT , BLUE SHORTS , BROWN , BLACK / BLUE SHOES , BLACK , BLUE , WHITE SOCKS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0351878,21-0012918,

BlakeDavidTaylor, ThinkStock

Name: Michael J Trahan

Age: 48

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 13, 2021 4:52 am

Charge: Prohibited Acts , Resisting An Officer , Schedule Ii, Penalties , Sale, Distribution, Or Possess ,

Illegal Possession Of Stolen T , St. Martin Parish , Possession Of Marijuana ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: Blk ,Scott ,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER A TRAFFIC STOP WAS CONDUCTED.

Property: GREY SHIRT , BLUE SHIRT , GREY SHORTS , BLK SANDALS , GREY BOXERS , BLK TAPE ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012915,21-0350820,

Louisiana Has 8th Most Underprivileged Children

Heatstroke Is Still Of Concern For Kids & Cars

It's Hot; Let's Think About Fall

Things That You End Up With In Your Home

Technology Helping To Reduce St. Landry Sheriff’s Response Times

Simple Halloween Costumes in the '70s

Tips On Fending Off Mosquitoes

Thanksgiving Safety Tips From State Fire Marshal

Things about Christmas That We All Love