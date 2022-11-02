This is the time of year when we can show seniors how much we love and appreciate them!

A huge thank you this year to the Junior League of Lafayette. They donated five HUGE boxes full of items for Shoeboxes for Seniors, making countless boxes possible!

Another huge thank you this year to the children, faculty, staff, and parents of Broadmoor Elementary School in Lafayette. The children in the 4-H Club spearheaded an effort to bring in tons of supplies and ready-made Shoeboxes for Seniors!

One Wall of Shoeboxes TSM Photo loading...

Your children are amazing! And, the people who love these children, thank you so much for supporting them in this mission to give a GIANT hug to our elderly community!!!

We must also thank each of YOU who have beautifully and loving put together your own Shoeboxes for Seniors and dropped them off to us here at 1749 Bertrand Drive and the Blake at 400 Polly Lane.

The beautiful creations you have made and purchased will bring an enormous amount of Christmas spirit to our elders again this year!

Shoeboxes for Seniors TSM Photo loading...

2023 is the 8th year for Shoeboxes for Seniors. 99.9 KTDY, The Blake Assisted Living and Memory Care Community, and Cajun Area Agency On Aging are collecting shoeboxes filled with items for seniors in the Acadiana area to help aging citizens get a special treat this Christmas.

All we need is you. I've already started collecting items for the shoeboxes Chris and I are going to make. Can you help? I've already bought some socks with the grips on the bottom along with colors and activity books. I'll be doing the shopping and wrapping while Chris is in charge of the tape! Haha!

And Christmas is the season of giving. This can be a project for you, your family, your office, your youth group, or any group that would like to gather today to put a twinkle in the eye of a senior!

But We Can't Do It Without Your Help

If you have a heart and spirit for giving then you can put together a shoebox loaded with fun, usual items for seniors all across Acadiana.

It is really easy to help out and make a difference. All you need is an old shoebox or a box that is about the same size as a shoebox. Feel free to decorate the boxes, all we ask is that the tops can be removed.

Fill it with items from the list below and drop off the boxes either at the KTDY studios at 1749 Bertrand Drive or at The Blake at 400 Polly Lane. Boxes will be accepted until Tuesday, December 19, 2023.

shoeboxes for seniors collection box loading...

staff photo

Recommend items to put in the box:

Wipes

Fragrant lotions and soaps

Chapstick

Puzzle Books

Coloring Books and Colors

Socks with grippers

Scarves

Deck of cards

Games like UNO

Dominos

Stationary, Post-its, and Pens

Magazines

Large Print Books

Throw Blankets

Any item that is considered an "activity item"

You can add a cheerful holiday note (for some seniors, it will be the only gift they receive)

Please Do Not include:

Gift Cards Aerosol cans Glass items Razors, Blades Plastic trash cans or hampers Scissors, knives Egg crate mattresses Plant food Cleaning supplies Furnishings Items requiring electricity to work Hot water bottles Ice packs Extension cords or multiple plugs Room deodorizers Smoking materials Candles Food **Basic hygiene items are already provided for residents**

Each box should only cost around $10 total and most of these items can be found at the Dollar Store.

You should designate whether or not your shoebox is for a female or male on the outside of the box.

If you choose to make a box that is gender-neutral please indicate that on the box where it can be seen.

Donations of Shoeboxes Can Be Dropped Off at the Following Locations:

KTDY Studio- 1749 Bertrand Drive

The Blake- 400 Polly Lane

Staff Photo loading...

Staff Photo

We can't do this without you Acadiana! Thank you for continuing to support us and this amazing cause and thank you for making a difference in the lives of our seniors in the community.