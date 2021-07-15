Shreveport Church Sparks Fury with Vaccine Policy

Churches all across Shreveport and Bossier City do so much good and help so many people. That is not going to stop, but one local church is sparking a huge debate over a Covid vaccination policy.

The Church for the Highlands on Olive Street offers free meals every Thursday, but you must be vaccinated to get the free meal. This church has several great outreach programs for our community including a Veteran's Outreach, a beautification outreach, a medical outreach and so much more.

This feeding initiative is focused on the less fortunate. But some folks have been highly critical of the requirement to be vaccinated to get the free meals.

Here are some of the comments posted on social media:

"Leave it to the church to exclude people.... Not surprised.. this is why we don't attend."

"Just my opinion but doesn’t really matter if we agree with it or not. If you don’t like it …… don’t go. We too often don’t want people to tell us what we should or can do but have no issue doing the same when it doesn’t agree with our own beliefs."

"Jesus made sure everyone was vaccinated before he performed miracles, I think."

Who Are the Most Powerful Women in Shreveport Bossier?