Shreveport Fire Captain Hurt in Wreck Involving Fire Truck

A Shreveport Fire Captain is hurt when the fire truck he was riding in ran off the roadway and hit a power pole. The Captain is expected to be ok. But he did have to be cut out of Engine 14 by the jaws of life.

The wreck happened in the Mooretown neighborhood just after 8pm on Tuesday night on Morrow Street just off of Jewella.

The fire truck was returning to the station after responding to a call in the area. No word yet on what caused the driver to veer off the roadway. The fire engine was heavily damaged on the front end.

2 other firefighters on the truck were not hurt.

Power was knocked out in that part of Mooretown for several hours while repairs were made to the power pole which was hit in the wreck. Power has now been restored to the area.

