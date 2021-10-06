Shreveport Healthcare Workers Sue Over Mandatory Vaccines

Healthcare workers in Shreveport and Monroe continue to battle mandatory vaccines being imposed at several facilities in the region.

The workers have filed lawsuits against Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport - St. Mary Medical Center, and Ochsner LSU Health Monroe. These challenges say the workers should not be forced to get the Covid-19 vaccines to keep their jobs.

Attorney Jimmy Faircloth sent out a statement that says:

These suits seek to enforce the affirmative right to refuse medical treatment under the Louisiana Constitution and the Louisiana Informed Consent Statute. The plaintiffs in both suits are requesting a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction to enjoin the Ochsner vaccine mandate.

Faircloth adds:

This fight is just beginning. Every day we receive more calls and emails from employees around the state who are being forced to decide between taking medicine they do not want and feeding their families.

Faircloth says these mandates are unlawful forced choice and not a free choice. He says "any doubt about the sincerity of Ochsner’s intentions was eliminated by the most recent threat to charge employees up to $2,600 per year for unvaccinated spouses. This threat has produced the opposite of its intended result; people are becoming angry at the bullying. We look forward to moving this important issue through the courts. At the end of the day, the fundamental right of individuals will prevail over a narrative that becomes more detached from science with each day.”

If you want more information about this fight, you can click here to get the latest information.

