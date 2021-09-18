Shreveport Teen to Face Adult Murder Charges

On Tuesday (9/7/21) just after 7:00pm Shreveport Police responded to a report of a shooting at a mobile home park in the 6700 block of Jefferson Paige Road. Upon arrival, officers located 19-year-old LaDerrick Grant suffering from gunshot wounds in a driveway. After attempting lifesaving measures on Grant, he unfortunately succumbed to his injuries and died.

After a short investigation and questioning witnesses, Investigators with the Violent Crimes and Crime Scene Units were able to piece together that the man was shot after an altercation at the mobile home park.

Through their preliminary investigation detectives developed information that led them to the alleged suspect, a 17-year-old male juvenile, Nikolas Brown Jr. The juvenile was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on one count of Second Degree Murder.

Caddo Parish District Attorney James E. Stewart Sr. announces that a Shreveport teen involved in a fatal shooting incident in west Shreveport earlier this month will face grand jury indictment as an adult for second-degree murder.

Brown can be tried as an adult under provisions of Louisiana Children’s Code Article 305, which allows a District Attorney to transfer jurisdiction of certain juvenile offenders age 15 or older to District Court.

If indicted for second-degree murder, Brown faces a sentence of life in prison at hard labor without the benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.