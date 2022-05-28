Shreveport Woman Convicted in Lawn Mower Blade Attack

A Shreveport woman who attacked a couple with a lawn mower blade during a brawl in the Werner Park neighborhood was found guilty of aggravated second-degree battery Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Caddo District Court.

The actions of Juana Una Wilson, 44, in the 3500 block of Clarke Boulevard on July 5, 2019, were captured on videotape, which led the three-man, three-woman jury in District Judge Donald Hathaway Jr.'s court to its unanimous guilty verdict on one count. Wilson was found not guilty of a second charge.

The jury deliberated less than an hour before returning its verdicts.

Wilson will return to Judge Hathaway's court on June 22, 2022, for sentencing. She faces up to 15 years in prison, with at least one year to be served without benefit of probation, parole or reduction of sentence.

