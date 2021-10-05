Single Ticket Wins Powerball’s $699 Million Dollar Jackpot

Out of all the millions of sighs of disappointment last night, there was at least one huge cry of joy, the Powerball jackpot has been won. According to the Powerball website, last night's drawing of the multi-state lottery game was for a jackpot officially announced to be $699,800,000. That was the annuity total, the cash total of the jackpot was listed as $495,980,161.

Either way, you count it, it was a lot of money. Now, let's see how the numbers shook out.

By the time the balls stopped dropping and rolling the winner number for last night's historic drawing were determined to be:

12 22 54 66 69 Powerball 15 Powerplay Option x 2.

In addition to the jackpot winner, there were several other big money prizes awarded in last night's drawing. Unfortunately, none of those big money prizes appears to be going to Louisiana residents. Although, a check of the Louisiana Lottery Big Wins page found that there were 65 tickets sold for last night's Powerball drawing that has a cash value of $100 or more. So, it does behove you to check your tickets.

Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

Speaking of checking your tickets, the Louisiana Lottery website has a handy number checker widget on the right-hand side of the "winning numbers page". If you need to check multiple tickets, which I know a lot of you invested in, then you can enter up to twenty different numbers on this widget. It will save you a lot of time.

Powerball game officials say the jackpot winner was purchased in California. We know it was purchased in Morro Bay which is just outside of San Luis Obispo. The game also generated a $2 million dollar winner in Tennessee and $1 million dollar winners in Arizona, Florida, Massachusetts, and Virginia.

William Thomas Cain/Getty Images

The jackpot amount for the next Powerball drawing will now reset to $20 million dollars. That's a total of $14 million if you choose the one-time payment option. Incidentally, that next drawing is Wednesday night October 6th.

Meanwhile, the Mega Millions game will have its regular Tuesday night drawing tonight. Officials with that game estimate the jackpot total at drawing time will be very close to $45 million dollars.