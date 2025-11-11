A tragic incident in a Slidell neighborhood Tuesday morning has left a community grieving and a family shattered. According to the Slidell Police Department, a 5-year-old boy was struck and killed by his grandmother while he was waiting for the school bus in the driveway of their home.

The child was preparing to leave for school around 7 a.m. in the Spartan Trace subdivision when he was struck by a 2016 GMC Yukon driven by his grandmother, identified as 55-year-old Kristen Anders of Slidell.

Police Say Impairment Was a Factor

Investigators say Anders was under the influence of alcohol and central nervous system depressants at the time of the accident. Officers at the scene reported signs of impairment, and Anders later submitted to a breathalyzer test and blood sample.

Police say Anders may not have realized the child was near the vehicle before attempting to leave for work. The child was killed instantly.

Anders has been arrested and charged with vehicular homicide.

Community and First Responders Impacted

Slidell Interim Police Chief Daniel Seuzeneau described the incident as devastating for everyone involved.

“This is any parent’s worst nightmare,” Seuzeneau said. “Go home tonight and hug your loved ones a little closer. Life is precious and you never know when tragedy will strike like it did today.”

Counseling support will be made available for responding officers, as well as resources for the family. The boy is survived by two siblings.

Support and Condolences Pouring In

Neighbors, local residents, and people across Louisiana have offered condolences, both in person and online, as the family begins to process the tragic loss.

As of now, the child’s name has not been released, and officials have not identified the school he attended out of respect for the family.