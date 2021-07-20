Some Traffic Allowed on Damaged Morgan City Bridge

Two days after a wayward trailer crashed into the guardrails of the Atchafalaya River Bridge on LA 182 in Morgan City, local and state officials are reopening part of the structure to alleviate traffic issues.

According to the Morgan City Police Department, westbound traffic will be allowed to cross the bridge between 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. this afternoon and every afternoon until further notice. Eastbound traffic will be allowed to cross the bridge tomorrow morning and every morning until further notice between 6 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. Only one lane of the bridge will be open during these times. DOTD crews will repair the bridge during the off hours.

A trailer carrying concrete broke free from a truck and smashed into the bridge's guardrail over the weekend. That crash caused significant damage to the bridge, forcing DOTD to close the bridge immediately. DOTD does not have a timetable for those repairs.

Drivers should expect delays on both the LA 182 bridge and the U. S. 90 Bridge until the repairs are completed.

Facts About Impaired Driving

Prevent Hurricane Anxiety By Prepping Now