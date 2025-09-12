(KPEL News) - Despicable allegations have been made against three people as they were arrested in connection with a case involving cruelty to the infirm, according to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office.

The person who was harmed was said to have suffered from severe burns.

Victim’s Injuries: Second‑ & Third‑Degree Burns

The victim in this case had second and third-degree burns.

Three People Arrested In Connection With Alleged Cruelty To Infirm Incident

According to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office, one woman from Jeanerette and a man and a woman from New Iberia were arrested in connection with the allegations made in this case.

The first arrest occurred on Monday, September 8, followed by the other two arrests on Tuesday, September 9.

The First Arrest: Charges Against the Jeanerette Woman

The first person arrested in connection with this case was 52-year-old Trudy Marie Collins of Jeanerette.

The warrant was for the following charges:

Offenses Affecting the Health and Safety of Persons with Infirmities Cruelty to the Infirmed Failure to Seek Assistance

Charges Against Brittany Nicole Bonin

The second person arrested in connection with this case was 27-year-old Brittany Nicole Bonin of New Iberia.

The warrant was for the following charges:

Principal Offenses Affecting the Health and Safety of Persons with Infirmities Cruelty to the Infirmed Principal to Aggravated Second-Degree Battery Failure to Seek Assistance

Charges Against Cade Michael Thielen

The third person arrested in connection with this case was 25-year-old Cade Michael Thielen of New Iberia.

The warrant was for the following charges:

Cruelty to the Infirmed Aggravated Second-Degree Battery Failure to Seek Assistance

Timeline: From August 22 to the Complaint Filed

The alleged situation came to be known on August 27 when someone came in to make a complaint that an aggravated battery had occurred.

The person shared with deputies that the victim had severe burns due to others. Detectives began their investigation when it was learned that the victim had sustained second and third-degree burns.

How the Fire Was Allegedly Started

Detectives with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office say they determined, while investigating, that the victim had been burned on Friday, August 22, inside a Jeanerette home.

It was days later before anyone sought help for the victim.

No one bothered to get help for this person until Tuesday, August 26.

Horrifying Allegations

Detectives allege that a fire was started by placing a flammable substance on a potato.

The potato was then placed in one of the pockets of the victim.

Someone set it on fire, leading to the terrible burns.

Bail Set & Legal Consequences

Although officials with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office have not specified who was involved, they have stated that bail was set at $155,000 for both Brittany Nicole Bonin and Cade Michael Thielen.

The bail amount set for Trudy Marie Collins was $100,000.

How To Stay Updated on This Case

