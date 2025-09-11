BATON ROUGE, LA (KPEL) — UPDATE: Southern University is no longer under a lockdown; however, classes have been cancelled for the remainder of the day.

Multiple college campuses across the country, including one in South Louisiana, were placed under a lockdown due to potential threats to campus security Thursday morning.

According to WBRZ, Southern University in Baton Rouge is under a temporary lockdown as of Thursday morning. This includes the Law Center, Agricultural Research and Extension Center, and the Laboratory School.

University officials urged everyone on campus to shelter in place until further notice while law enforcement investigates.

Multiple HBCUs on Lockdown Nationwide

Southern University is among three other historically Black colleges and universities across the country, Hampton University in Virginia, Virginia State University, and Alabama State University are reporting similar threats and are also on lockdown.

Alabama State University in Montgomery issued a lockdown after what officials described as a “terroristic threat,” according to WSFA. The university shut down campus operations while authorities investigated.

Virginia State University also went into lockdown, telling all students and employees to remain indoors. Employees not on campus were instructed to stay home, according to NBC Washington.

Classes were canceled, and operations were shifted to remote status until further notice, WTVR reported.

At Hampton University, all non-essential activities and classes were canceled Thursday and Friday after the school received a potential threat, according to WTKR

Additionally, Bethune-Cookman University is also included. According to WESH 2 News, classes were canceled and the campus was locked down after “a potential threat to campus safety.”

The details regarding the nature of the threats have not been disclosed. We will continue to provide updates as they become available.