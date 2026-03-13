A major cockfighting raid in St. Landry Parish that led to dozens of arrests has reignited a heated debate across Louisiana just weeks after local activists attempted to push for legalization of the controversial practice.

Authorities say roughly 60 people were detained and about 70 roosters were seized during the raid on a property northwest of Opelousas. The bust has drawn praise from animal welfare advocates while also fueling renewed discussion online among supporters of cockfighting who continue to argue the practice is part of tradition.

Large Raid Near Opelousas Leads To Arrest

According to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies received an anonymous tip about a cockfight taking place on Raiders Road near Opelousas.

Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said investigators quickly organized a large response involving multiple divisions within the department.

Authorities moved in after participants had begun gathering for the event and were able to detain dozens of people believed to be spectators or involved in the operation.

Officials identified John Eddie Lachapelle, 36, of Opelousas, as the property owner and alleged organizer of the event. He faces several charges including felony cockfighting, possession of Schedule II drugs and illegal carrying of weapons in the presence of drugs.

Deputies also seized weapons, cash and the roosters believed to be used in the fights.

Sheriff: Cockfighting Is Still Illegal

Guidroz emphasized that cockfighting remains illegal under both state and federal law, regardless of recent discussions within parish government about the possibility of legalizing the practice locally.

“Parish ordinance does not supersede state law and it’s a federal law,” Guidroz said, stressing that law enforcement will continue enforcing animal cruelty laws.

The sheriff also said he was grateful that no one was injured during the raid, noting weapons were confiscated from some people at the scene.

The birds seized during the operation are expected to be euthanized. Officials say the event organizer will be responsible for covering the cost of housing and care until that process is completed.

Two Seized Birds Later Stolen From Shelter

In a strange twist following the raid, officials confirmed that two of the seized birds were later stolen from the St. Landry Parish animal control facility in Opelousas.

Investigators believe the theft occurred after hours when the shelter was closed. Deputies are reviewing surveillance footage from cameras at the facility and nearby locations in hopes of identifying suspects.

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Debate Over Legalization Still Brewing

The raid comes not long after a controversial parish council discussion where some residents urged leaders to consider legalizing cockfighting in St. Landry Parish.

Animal welfare advocates criticized the idea from the beginning, arguing that the activity is inherently cruel and illegal under existing law.

Wayne Pacelle, president of Animal Wellness Action, praised the sheriff’s office for taking action and said the enforcement should serve as a reminder that cockfighting remains a felony offense.

At the same time, the incident has kicked up the dust in the online debate with supporters arguing the practice is cultural and economically beneficial, while opponents say it is a violent blood sport that has no place in modern society.

For now, law enforcement officials say the law is clear.

Cockfighting remains illegal across Louisiana, and the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office says it will continue investigating and prosecuting cases tied to the practice. Full stop.