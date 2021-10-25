Officials with the St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers program say they are looking for two people who are fugitives. One man is wanted for contractor fraud, and the other man is wanted on drug charges.

A Bunkie man, 52-year-old Donald Ray Bonaventure Jr. is wanted for Residental Contractor Fraud according to law enforcement officials.

Photo courtesy of St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office

They describe the man as being a white male who has a mixture of brown and grey hair. The man is said to weigh around 160 pounds, and he stands around five feet, eight inches tall. He has hazel eyes.

The man was last known to be living in the 400 block of Pershing Avenue in the town of Bunkie. Another address where he was said to be living is in the 2000 block of Highway 360 in Palmetto.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff

The second person being featured by St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers is 38-year-old Brandon Russell Woods who is being sought on a charge of Possession of a Schedule II Drug. The man is being sought by the Louisiana State Department of Public Safety and Corrections Division of Probation and Parole.

According to Crime Stoppers officials, Woods has five prior addresses where he could be, and they are as follows:

600 block of Chickasaw Drive in Opelousas

1600 block of Chickasaw Drive in Opelousas

900 block of East Street in Opelousas

800 block of Daly Street in Opelousas

100 block of Doly Lane in Arnaudville

St. Landry Parish Sheriff

Officials describe Woods as being a black male with black hair and brown eyes. They say he weighs around 220 pounds, and he stands about five feet, nine inches tall.

So, what do you do if you see either of these men? Crime Stoppers is hoping you will call their tips line at 337-948-TIPS(8477). You will remain anonymous when you give information to St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers. If you don't want to call, you can download the P3 app on your mobile device and send information that way. That is also a way to anonymously give information. If your tip leads to an arrest, you can get a cash reward.

