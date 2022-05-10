St. Landry Parish Cracking Down on Illegal Guns & Drugs

St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz says they recently wrapped up a four-month-long undercover investigation which has led to the confiscation of illegal guns, vehicles, and drugs.

The beginning of the Sheriff's undercover operation was January 1, and it officially wrapped up on April 30 with 34 arrests.

Guidroz says several of the area municipalities sought out extra help from the Sheriff's Office as they saw an uptick in gun violence and other crime moving into their areas.

Guidroz says,

It appears the criminal element sees the smaller municipalities and communities as easy targets for their illicit trade, and have shifted their illegal activity to those areas of the parish.

He says working together to crack down on crime was the goal of the operation. They seized 31 pistols and 5 rifles along with $75,017 in drug proceeds. In addition, officers were able to seize 4 vehicles and assorted drugs. In the four-month-long-investigation they seized the following drugs:

6050 grams of Marijuana which is about 13 and 1/2 pounds

1 pound of Methamphetamine

6 grams of Crack

2 pounds of Cocaine

2 pounds of Heroin

2 pounds of Fentanyl

10 pounds of Synthetic Marijuana

98 grams of THC Wax

38 THC Cookies

Assorted Pills

If you are sick and tired of crime in your area Guidroz says, "If you see something, say something". You can ANONYMOUSLY report any criminal activity to the St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers line by calling 337-948-TIPS (8477). Another anonymous way to give information to the police is to use the P3 app from any mobile device or you can dial **TIPS.

Both the P3 app and **TIPS can be used to report anonymous information about any crime anywhere.

