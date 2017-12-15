St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office Arrest Report

The following is a list of the people who were booked into the St. Landry Parish Correctional Center for Friday, December 15, 2017:

Jamal Anton Waddell, age 26, 636 St. Lawrence Ave, #1, Bronx, New York, 2 counts of 1st degree vehicle negligent injuring; agg. Flight from an officer; criminal trespassing; monetary instrument abuse; agg. Criminal damage; 2 counts of resisting an officer; hit and run; 6 counts of credit card fraud/by provider. Arrested by Sunset Police Dept.

Richard Goodlett, age 61, 600 East 181 St., Bronz, New York, criminal trespass; monetary instrument abuse; 2 counts of resisting an officer; 6 counts of credit card fraud/by provider. Arrested by Sunset Police Dept.