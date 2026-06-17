LAFAYETTE, La. — St. Martinville Police Chief Ricky Martin will step down from his position after eight years leading the department and 32 years in law enforcement, according to KLFY. Martin made his official announcement during Monday night’s St. Martinville City Council meeting.

Martin said he believes he has accomplished what he set out to do when he took the job.

“I think it’s come to a point in my career where it’s time for me to move on and do something bigger,” Martin said.

His final day in the role is expected to be July 6.

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Eight Years, Three Mayors, and a Rebuilt Department

Martin served under three different mayors during his tenure and saw the department receive substantial city investment along the way. Officers got new handguns, new vehicles, Tasers, and updated equipment across the board.

“The department, our funding increased, the mayor was able to get a ton of funding for us, our equipment, we got new department handguns, we got new vehicles, we got Tasers, everything we needed to be efficient, the mayor took care of,” Martin said.

Officer pay also improved. The department received two pay raises during Martin’s time as chief.

Willis Says He Was ‘Shocked’ by the News

St. Martinville Mayor Jason Willis said Martin informed him of his decision roughly three weeks ago.

“I was shocked,” Willis said. “We have a great relationship, he’s leaving on a high note, we still plan on working together in the future, we’d just be right next door, so we just want to make sure that we do everything right.”

Martin pointed to his time working alongside Willis as some of the most formative of his career.

“I’ve learned so much. The last four years with Mayor Willis has been a life-changing experience for me,” Martin said.

Willis said he wants residents to trust him to make the right call on who comes next.

“I just want them to trust in me to make the right decisions of appointing the next chief of St. Martinville PD,” Willis said.

How the City Will Pick the Next Chief

The St. Martinville Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board will advertise the chief’s position for 10 days and open the application process. The board will then review submissions to determine which candidates qualify to sit for the required civil service examination.

Those who pass will go before a hiring panel made up of current police chiefs, former chiefs, and sheriffs. The panel will make recommendations to the city as it works toward a final selection.

Martin Heading to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office

Martin is not leaving law enforcement. He said he plans to join the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office after departing the St. Martinville Police Department.