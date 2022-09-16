St. Martinville Woman Arrested on Terrorizing Charges After Threatening School Officials

St. Martinville Woman Arrested on Terrorizing Charges After Threatening School Officials

St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office

A St. Martinville woman was arrested yesterday afternoon after she allegedly threatened school officials at St. Martinville High School.

According to St. Martin Parish Sheriff Becket Breaux, around 8:30 am on Thursday, September 15th, deputies responded to a disturbance involving a parent in the front office at the high school.

Upon arrival, deputies learned that 34-year-old Horrisa White made threatening comments following a discussion with school officials.

After an investigation into the incident, an arrest warrant was obtained and White was arrested in the afternoon with the assistance of the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office. She was arrested in Lafayette and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

White was subsequently transported to the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center where she was booked with the following charges:

  • One count of Disturbing the Peace (Misdemeanor)
  • One count of Unlawful Disruption of the Operation of a School (Felony)
  • One count of Terrorizing (Felony)

“The safety of the students and staff is of utmost importance, and threats of this nature will not be tolerated and those who choose to make such threats will be charged accordingly,” Breaux said.

As of the last report, no bond had been set.

