A Patterson man convicted on several drug charges has made his stay behind bars a little bit longer.

According to a Facebook post from the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office, 33-year-old Anthony Variet, who is already a resident at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center, allegedly decided it was a good idea to bring more contraband into the jail with the help of a female friend on the outside and a corrections deputy.

Well, as you may have guessed, the corrections deputy alerted detectives, who allowed Variet's alleged idea to happen long enough for them to catch the woman - 30-year-old Keona Phillips of Patterson - as well.

Variet now has a charge of conspiracy to enter contraband into a penal institution added to his rap sheet.

Phillips was arrested for conspiracy to enter contraband into a penal institution.

Who Else Was Arrested in St. Mary Parish Recently?

Quite a few names appear on the Arrest Report released by the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office over the weekend.

Drugs certainly continue to play a big part in arrests in St. Mary Parish, but you will also notice vehicle violations and violence charges littered throughout the arrest report.

Justin Clarence Lovell, 28, Patterson, LA, was arrested on October 8, 2021, at 6:10 am on a warrant for the charge of domestic abuse battery. Lovell was released on a $12,000 bond.

Rubio Fabian, 35, Reserve, LA, was arrested on October 8, 2021, at 8:55 am for careless operation with accident, no insurance, and driver must be licensed. Fabian was released on a summons to appear on January 4, 2022.

Zendia Tramaine Folse, 38, Lockport, LA, was arrested on October 8, 2021, at 1:42 pm on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids,

possession of drug paraphernalia, and improper lane usage. Folse was released on a summons to appear on November 29, 2021.

Anthony Leblanc, 67, Humble, TX, was arrested on October 8, 2021, at 6:49 pm for failure to obey traffic control, open container, and driving under suspension. Leblanc was released on a summons to appear on January 4, 2022.

Charles Paul Elmore, 45, Patterson, LA, was arrested on October 8, 2021, at 9:30 pm on two warrants for failure to appear on the following charges:

· Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling

· Violation of protective orders

· Possession of cocaine

· Possession of marijuana

· Disturbing the peace

· Possession of firearm-felon

· Domestic abuse battery

Bail was set at $47,500.

Mary Priscilla Pool, 36, Morgan City, LA, was arrested on October 8, 2021, at 9:30 pm for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and possession of methamphetamines. Bail was set at $6,500.

Delton Williams, 41, Patterson, LA, was arrested on October 8, 2021, at 9:42 pm on a warrant for simple battery. Williams was released on a summons to appear on January 4, 2022.

Jeremy Laquinn Smith, 38, Bayou Vista, LA, was arrested on October 9, 2021, at 7:55 am on the following charges:

· Reckless operation with accident

· Hit and run

· Driving while intoxicated

· Open container

· Driving under suspension

Smith also held a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of operating a vehicle while license is suspended/revoked/canceled.

Bail was set at $7,000.

Arthur Hudson, 56, Patterson, LA, was arrested on October 9, 2021, at 10:05 am for careless operation, hit and run, and failure to report accident. Hudson was released on a summons to appear on January 4, 2022.

Cody John Matherne, 30, Houma, LA, was arrested on October 9, 2021, at 4:00 pm for criminal damage to property. Bail has not been set at $1,000.

Justin Anthony Singleton, 31, Houma, LA, was arrested on October 9, 2021, at 4:07 pm for speeding and possession of marijuana. Singleton was released on a summons to appear on January 4, 2022.

Remington Paul Dubois, 26, Bayou Vista, LA, was arrested on October 9, 2021, at 9:15 pm for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and bicycle equipment required. Dubois was released on a summons to appear on January 4, 2022.

Tommy Dion Carson Sr., 50, Franklin, LA, was arrested on October 9, 2021, at 10:13 pm for no head lights, proper equipment required on vehicles, and possession of marijuana. Carson was released on a summons to appear on January 4, 2022.

Walter Noe Mejia Gutierrez, 31, Amelia, LA, was arrested on October 10, 2021, at 1:42 pm for proper equipment required on vehicles, no driver’s license, and driving while intoxicated. Gutierrez was released on a $3,000 bond.

Randall L. Benedietto, 49, Bayou Vista, LA, was arrested on October 10, 2021, at 4:26 am for reckless operation and resisting an officer by flight. was released on a $2,000 bond.

Trevellyn T. Colbert, 23, Franklin, LA, was arrested on October 10, 2021, at 8:56 am for speeding, driver must be licensed, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Colbert was released on a summons to appear on January 4, 2022.

Frank Joseph Keller Jr., 34, Patterson, LA, was arrested on October 10, 2021, at 11:08 am for violation of protective orders. Keller was released on a $2,500 bond.

Jules Edward Anderson, 35, Baldwin, LA, was arrested on October 10, 2021, at 10:49 pm for possession of marijuana, possession of schedule II drugs, and proper equipment required on vehicles. Bail was set at $2,500.

Guadalupe Verdugo, 22, Amelia, LA, was arrested on October 11, 2021, at 7:05 am for possession of marijuana, speeding, and no driver’s license. Verdugo was released on a summons to appear on January 4, 2022.

