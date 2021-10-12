Two Boys Arrested In New Orleans After Robbing Man Of Phone At Gunpoint

According to reports, two boys were arrested on Monday night after robbing a 34-year-old man at gunpoint. The 14-year-old and 11-year-old were attempting to make off with the man's phone, but were later detained by an adult and taken in by the New Orleans Police Department.

NOPD reported to a call on Monday night near apartment complexes on the West Bank of New Orleans. Apparently, the 14-year-old robbed the man of his phone at gunpoint and then fled with the 11-year-old. The victim attempted to chase after the boys, but got away per the report.

Officers arrived at the scene and found the boys detained by an adult nearby. After the victim identified the suspects, the two boys were arrested. The headline of the report notes that it was the suspects parents who returned them to the scene.

