St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Arrest Report

At least 8 arrests were made over the weekend by the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to 124 complaints.

Catrell Archangel , 35, 230 Jones Road #1, Jeanerette, LA was arrested on October 23, 2015 at 3:22 am for aggravated battery. A deputy responded to a complaint of a battery that occurred at a residence on Jones Road. While speaking with those involved in the encounter, the deputy learned that Archangel struck a male victim in the head with a beer bottle. The deputy transported Archangel to the parish jail for booking. Bail is set at $5,000.

Deavnta J. Burden , 23, 1158 Highway 83, Baldwin, LA was arrested on October 23, 2015 at 7:44 am on a warrant for aggravated battery. The warrant stems from an investigation into a complaint of a battery reported on October 17, 2015. The deputy learned from witnesses that Burden had struck a female victim with what appeared to be a baseball bat at a residence in Baldwin. Burden then fled from the location on foot. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Executing the warrant for Burden’s arrest, a deputy located him at a residence on Highway 83. No bail is set.

Rex P. Racheau , 61, 217 Hanson Street, Franklin, LA was arrested on October 23, 2015 at 12:09 pm for careless operation of a motor vehicle and driving under suspension. A deputy was dispatched to a traffic crash at the intersection LA Highway 182 and LA Highway 317. While investigating, the deputy learned that Racheau backed into another vehicle and that he was driving with a suspended license. Racheau was released on a summons to appear in court on January 13, 2016.

Jose Garza , 30, 11923 Beeville Drive, Houston, TX was arrested on October 23, 2015 at 12:47 pm for the following offenses:

- Violation of the general speed law

- No driver’s license

- Possession of Schedule I (synthetic cannabinoids)

- Possession of drug paraphernalia

After receiving a complaint of a reckless driver on Highway 90 in the Ricohoc area, a deputy located the suspect vehicle traveling at an extremely slow rate of speed (approximately 35 miles per hour). The deputy conducted a traffic stop in the Centerville area and made contact with the driver, identified as Garza. While speaking with the man, the deputy learned that Garza was operating the vehicle without a driver’s license. The deputy received consent to search the vehicle and located synthetic cannabinoids.

The deputy transported Garza to the parish jail for booking. Bail is set at $4,000.

Alcee D. Courville, Jr. , 26, 1048 Eva Lane, Breaux, Bridge, LA was arrested on October 24, 2015 at 8:36 am for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II (ocycodone), and possession of Schedule IV (Klonopin). A deputy was dispatched to a complaint of a reckless driver on Highway 90 in the Franklin area. The deputy located the suspect vehicle parked in front of the gas pumps at a gas station in the Jeanerette area. The deputy observed the driver sleeping inside the truck. The deputy also observed a syringe and other evidence that the driver, Courville, had been using drugs. During the course of the investigation, the deputy located an oxycodone pill and 44 Klonopin pills inside the truck. The deputy transported Courville to the parish jail for booking. Courville was released after posting $4,500 bond.

Eric Frentz , 34, 306 Glenwood Street, Apt. C, Morgan City, LA was arrested on October 24, 2015 at 10:15 am for criminal trespass.

Cody Groves , 34, 272 Cremo Lane, Patterson, LA was arrested on October 24, 2015 at 10:15 am for criminal trespass.

Christopher Pittman , 28, Laura Street, Patterson, LA was arrested on October 24, 2015 at 10:15 am for criminal trespass.