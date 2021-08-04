Things across the United States are rapidly changing due to the alarming uptick in COVID cases, especially the highly contagious Delta variant. And some major corporations are returning to something we thought we had left behind: mandatory face mask policies.

Earlier this week McDonalds updated its face mask requirements for customers and employees, who will now be required to wear masks again inside its U.S. restaurants. It applies in areas with high or substantial transmission, regardless of whether they are vaccinated or not.

Walmart and Target have also updated their mask policies starting this week. Target stated, via BR Proud "Effective Tuesday, based on the CDC’s updated guidance, we’ll require face coverings for our team members and strongly recommend face coverings for all guests in areas with a substantial or high risk of transmission, as defined by the CDC." Late last week Walmart issued a statement, via BR Proud that said they are now requiring associates, vaccinated or unvaccinated, to wear masks in its stores. They added that "associates who work in multiple facilities and campus office associates will need to be vaccinated by October 4." It applies mainly to home office and management-level employees, but it's a pretty strong statement.

And now Home Depot is updating its guidelines. In a statement, via KLFY the company stated "Beginning August 2, we’ll require all associates, contractors and vendors to wear a mask while indoors at all U.S. Home Depot stores, distribution centers, office locations and customers’ homes or businesses, regardless of vaccination status. We’ll ask customers to wear masks while in our stores and continue to offer masks to those who don’t have one."

Starbucks joins several other national corporations in updating their face mask status, and issued a press release stating "In alignment with the updated guidance from the CDC, Starbucks strongly recommends customers wear facial coverings while visiting our stores, regardless of vaccination status. Where mandated by local law or regulation, Starbucks will require customers wear masks while in our stores. Additionally, starting August 5 all company-operated store partners are required, regardless of vaccination status, to wear facial coverings while on shift."

Y'all be careful out there..