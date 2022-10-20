A video has surfaced on social media that shows a man exiting a Home Depot store with power tools and then pushing a worker to the ground.

The man with the RYOBI Power Tools was approached by an elderly man, who was working near the exit of the store, and as you'll see here he pushes the worker to the ground.

The man with the buggy, who has a black mask on, never stops walking, and as soon as the 80-year-old man approaches him and that is when he pushes the worker down to the ground.

In the video below you'll see that the man's head appears on a nearby machine pretty hard and he stays down as the suspected thief walks out of the store.

This incident was caught on security surveillance from a store in North Carolina and police responded.

According to various media outlets, the suspect left the store in a 4-door Hyundai Sonata with a North Carolina tag, which was a temporary one.