Home Depot Releases Halloween Decorations

It is the middle of July and we all know what that means… it is time to plan for the holidays.

Home Depot just released its Halloween decorations and social media went crazy when they saw what the home improvement store had in stock this year.

Of course, the fan favorite is back again! The 12-foot giant skeleton is back and is more popular than ever this year. This skeleton sells out every year and is in high demand. There are also some new additions to the Halloween lineup:

The 12 ft animated Hover Witch

9.5 ft Animated Immortal Werewolf Halloween Animatronic

6 ft Animated Life-Sized Oogie Boogie Halloween Animatronic

However, the one product that had social media all in frenzy was the Disney Hocus Pocus inflatable inspired by the Sanderson Sisters. It was announced earlier this year that the fan-favorite Hocus Pocus sequel would be released on September 30, 2022, on Disney+, so it makes perfect sense that these inflatables had fans in a frenzy.

There is one inflatable that has all three Sanderson sisters and one that is Winifred Sanderson alone.

Now there is a good chance that these Halloween decorations may not all be in stock at Home Depot since they are very popular. Actually, rumors are circulating on social media that Home Depot has sold out of many of the most popular Halloween items. However, you can do a quick google search and find them on many other sites.