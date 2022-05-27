States With The Most WWII Veterans Still Living

The Greatest Generation... we've all heard that phrase referring to the generation of our grandparents, or maybe our great-grandparents. The generation that went through The Depression... the generation that served and saved the world, literally, during WWII. As we approach Memorial Day looking forward to a long weekend grilling, boating and shopping, I would encourage you to please take a moment... be conscious of how we are able to enjoy the freedoms and priviledges we take for granted every day. There is a line in the HBO mini-series Band of Brothers while interviewing the actual veterans of Easy Company, where one veteran talked about how two men from his small town committed suicide because they were declared 4F and COULDN'T sign up and go fight for their country.

Unfortunately, we are now at the point in history where we are losing members of "The Greatest Generation" at a very rapid pace.

As of December 2021, according to the US Department of Veteran's Affairs, of the 16 million Americans that served in WWII, only about 240,000 are still alive today. There are about 234 WWII veterans that die each day. In Louisiana, 7% of those age 85 or older served during WWII. I have stated before that I have a huge place in my heart for these patriots. Both of my grandfathers served in WWII, then Korea, THEN Vietnam... THREE WARS.... If you still have someone like that in your family or in your life, on the eve of Memorial Day, ask them questions... learn from them... treasure them.

