LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - If you’ve ever been shopping in Louisiana, you’ve likely heard announcements over the store’s PA system. While most of these are routine, like price checks or lost items, some carry critical information—often in the form of color codes.

These color-coded emergency alerts are designed to quickly and discreetly inform staff and shoppers about potential dangers, from severe weather to active threats. Knowing what these codes mean could make all the difference in an emergency. Here’s everything you need to know to stay safe.

Why Stores Use Color-Coded Emergency Alerts

Retailers and public facilities use color codes as part of broader emergency preparedness plans. Here’s why these codes are so effective:

Quick Recognition: Colors are universally understood and can convey critical information faster than words.

Overcoming Language Barriers: In diverse communities, color codes help communicate dangers to people who may not speak the same language.

Minimizing Panic: Clear, discreet communication helps maintain order, preventing confusion or hysteria.

Standardization: Many organizations use similar codes, which aids emergency responders who work across multiple environments.

While the specifics may vary between stores or locations, the following codes are commonly used across the country.

Understanding Common Emergency Color Codes

Code Brown : Active Shooter or Violent Threat

A Code Brown typically indicates an active shooter or another violent situation inside or near the store. If you hear this code:

What to Do: Safely evacuate if possible, or follow staff instructions to shelter in place.

Code Green : Hostage Situation

This code signals an active hostage crisis.

What to Do: Avoid the area and await further instructions. Do not attempt to intervene.

Code Blue : Bomb Threat

Code Blue means a bomb threat has been called in.

What to Do: Evacuate immediately and follow staff or law enforcement instructions. Bomb threats, though often false alarms, should always be treated seriously.

Code Red : Fire

A Code Red signals a fire in or near the building.

What to Do: Leave the building quickly but calmly, avoiding elevators.

Code Orange : Chemical Spill

This code may indicate a hazardous chemical spill. In hospitals, it can also refer to mass casualty events.

What to Do: Avoid the affected area and wait for instructions on evacuation or decontamination if necessary.

Code White : Accident or Medical Emergency

A Code White is used to signal an accident within the store that does not pose immediate danger to others.

What to Do: Stay clear of the area to allow staff or emergency personnel to assist.

Code Black: Severe Weather

Code Black alerts shoppers to severe weather, such as a tornado or hurricane.

What to Do: Stay inside and follow staff instructions. Stores may close early to ensure everyone gets home safely.

How to Stay Prepared

While these codes provide vital information, there are additional steps you can take to stay safe:

Listen Closely: Pay attention to announcements, as instructions will often follow the initial code.

Stay Calm: Panic can make emergencies worse. Follow guidance from store employees or law enforcement.

Be Aware: Familiarize yourself with exits and safety procedures whenever you’re in a new environment.

Why This Matters

In today’s fast-paced world, safety often takes a backseat to convenience. However, being informed about emergency protocols can save lives. Whether you’re shopping in a big-box retailer or a local grocery store, understanding these color codes empowers you to act decisively in critical situations.

So, the next time you hear a store announcement, take a moment to listen. It could be more important than you think.