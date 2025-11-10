A Lafourche Parish middle school student has been expelled after striking a classmate who was allegedly sharing an AI-generated nude image of her, according to a report from the Houma Courier and Thibodaux Daily Comet.

The incident involved an eighth grader at Sixth Ward Middle School. Attorneys representing the student said she sought help multiple times before the altercation occurred, reporting the situation to a teacher, the school counselor, and the school resource officer. Despite those reports, she rode home on the bus where several students were allegedly circulating the image.

School Board Decision

The Lafourche Parish School Board held a hearing on November 5 to review the expulsion. Board members voted to allow the student to return to school but upheld the expulsion itself, resulting in a probationary period. During this period, the student is not permitted to participate in extracurricular activities.

Board members acknowledged that the student was a victim in the situation, but emphasized that the physical confrontation led to the disciplinary action being sustained.

Investigation Underway

According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, the case remains under investigation, and one juvenile has been charged. Due to the involvement of minors, additional details have not been released.

Officials noted that multiple students were reportedly circulating the image, and the student who was struck was not confirmed to be the person who originally displayed it on the bus.

Legislative Response

Louisiana State Representative Bryan Fontenot confirmed that he is drafting legislation in response to the incident. The proposed law would address the creation and distribution of AI-generated sexually explicit images and strengthen penalties for doing so.

Current Louisiana law makes it illegal to knowingly share artificial images depicting someone nude without authorization. Violations may result in fines, jail time, or both.